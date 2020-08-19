Previous
Out and About by skipt07
225 / 365

Out and About

I took my granddaughter out for another lesson today. This is one I took of a small island in the middle of the Shenango River. I'll post one of hers later. She hadn't picked her favorite one before she left.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Skip Tribby

@skipt07
- "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
