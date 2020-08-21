Previous
Eastern Black Swallowtail by skipt07
Eastern Black Swallowtail

My wife noticed this swallowtail at our butterfly plant. I put my long lens on my camera and headed outside. I had mentioned on a post a little while ago that shooting butterflies teach you patience the way they flit. This one as soon as I got out there left. Then it came back then left again. Never landing. I snapped some shots of the flowers just to test how fast the camera would focus if it came back. Finally, after 5 to 10 minutes, it returned. It took a little more time before it sat nicely on top of this flower.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Skip Tribby 📷

Jenn ace
Great capture
August 22nd, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wow -- great clarity on its body and its wings.
August 22nd, 2020  
