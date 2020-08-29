Previous
Next
Work Horse and a Buggy Horse by skipt07
228 / 365

Work Horse and a Buggy Horse

My wife and I went for another walk to help strengthen her knee. The owner of these horses had put them out to pasture. This gives you an idea of the difference in size a Belgian and an average horse used to pull a buggy.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise