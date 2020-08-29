Sign up
Previous
Next
228 / 365
Work Horse and a Buggy Horse
My wife and I went for another walk to help strengthen her knee. The owner of these horses had put them out to pasture. This gives you an idea of the difference in size a Belgian and an average horse used to pull a buggy.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2392
photos
181
followers
174
following
Views
0
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
29th August 2020 7:12pm
