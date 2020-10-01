Sign up
240 / 365
Rose Bud
As the temps remain on the cool side the rose garden where we walk is showing signs of the end of another season. They were greatly enjoyed and will be sorely missed!
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2407
photos
177
followers
165
following
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Taffy
ace
What a beauty! Great processing.
October 13th, 2020
