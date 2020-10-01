Previous
Rose Bud by skipt07
Rose Bud

As the temps remain on the cool side the rose garden where we walk is showing signs of the end of another season. They were greatly enjoyed and will be sorely missed!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Skip Tribby 📷

Skip Tribby
"God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Taffy ace
What a beauty! Great processing.
October 13th, 2020  
