R.F.D

Years ago most rural mailing addresses didn't have street names. Their addresses consisted of a box and route number. Such as RD#2 Box 534 or R.F.D. Box 534. R.D stood for Rural Delivery and R.F.D stood for Rural Free Delivery a service that began in the United States in the late 19th century

I snapped this shot on my way to church as the sun was setting. The mail and newspaper boxes added a little interest.