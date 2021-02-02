Sign up
Amaryllis
Today my daughter is having hip surgery so I am posting this for her.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
2
1
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
2432
photos
171
followers
164
following
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
5th January 2021 9:32pm
Susie
ace
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wishing your daughter a well and speedy recovery. This is lovely!
February 2nd, 2021
