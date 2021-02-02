Previous
Amaryllis by skipt07
Amaryllis

Today my daughter is having hip surgery so I am posting this for her.
2nd February 2021

Skip Tribby

@skipt07
- "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Susie ace
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wishing your daughter a well and speedy recovery. This is lovely!
February 2nd, 2021  
