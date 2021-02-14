Miscalculation?

For our Valentine's Day dinner I decided to get Mexican food take out for my wife, daughter and granddaughter. As we approached the entrance to the restaurant we could see two cars near to one another. At first we thought that they had an fender-bender then realized that one was in a ditch and the other was behind with its emergency flashers on warning other motorists. I don't know if the driver misjudged the entrance to the restaurant or was distracted and went off the road? After a few minutes the police showed up. The driver was okay she walking around.