Country Crossroads by skipt07
Country Crossroads

Out for a drive in search for that special tree that stands out for @mittens June theme, I remembered this tree from another time so I decided to revisit it.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
