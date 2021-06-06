Sign up
335 / 365
Country Crossroads
Out for a drive in search for that special tree that stands out for
@mittens
June theme, I remembered this tree from another time so I decided to revisit it.
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2509
photos
172
followers
169
following
91% complete
3
Learning to See
Canon EOS 70D
6th June 2021 4:41pm
