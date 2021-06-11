Sign up
339 / 365
Peonies
Our peonies aren't doing too well this year, but that could be because last Fall I dug some of the tubers up to transplant and disturbed the main plant. My wife put these in a clear vase and I took them out on our side porch to photograph them.BoB
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
3
2
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2513
photos
172
followers
169
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th June 2021 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty and artistic.
June 15th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
They look beautiful ❤️ i lost a peony a couple of years ago - it just never came back up again. I was super sad because it had been a cutting from a plant my late Grandad gave my parents when they married over 60 years ago, so a poignant loss. Theirs is still going strong though after all these years! Amazing plants. Maybe I should ask for another cutting…..
June 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
June 15th, 2021
