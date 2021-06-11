Previous
Peonies by skipt07
339 / 365

Peonies

Our peonies aren't doing too well this year, but that could be because last Fall I dug some of the tubers up to transplant and disturbed the main plant. My wife put these in a clear vase and I took them out on our side porch to photograph them.BoB
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson
Very pretty and artistic.
June 15th, 2021  
Casablanca
They look beautiful ❤️ i lost a peony a couple of years ago - it just never came back up again. I was super sad because it had been a cutting from a plant my late Grandad gave my parents when they married over 60 years ago, so a poignant loss. Theirs is still going strong though after all these years! Amazing plants. Maybe I should ask for another cutting…..
June 15th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Fab
June 15th, 2021  
