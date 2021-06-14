Sign up
Peony
I got in tight with this peony to try and capture the softness of its petals.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Skip Tribby 📷
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2518
photos
174
followers
170
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th June 2021 5:03pm
marlboromaam (Mags)
Beautiful pink petals.
June 24th, 2021
