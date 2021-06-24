Previous
Full Strawberry Moon by skipt07
345 / 365

Full Strawberry Moon

I actually remembered that it was a full moon tonight and it wasn't cloudy. except for a few wispy clouds. BoB to see the wispy clouds.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
