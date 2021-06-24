Sign up
345 / 365
Full Strawberry Moon
I actually remembered that it was a full moon tonight and it wasn't cloudy. except for a few wispy clouds. BoB to see the wispy clouds.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
0
1
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2521
photos
173
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th June 2021 9:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
