Redheaded Woodpecker by skipt07
Redheaded Woodpecker

My wife and I drove to a neighboring town to run some errands. While there we bought subs at a sub shop that we haven't had the chance to enjoy since the COVID outbreak. We took our subs to the community park and ate on a picnic table under a shelter. We were treated to the activities of at least two male Redheaded Woodpeckers as they played a game of tag and hide-and-go-seek with one another. As more people came into the area they started staying further away from us. Finally, this one landed at the top of a power pole. I was hoping to get him on a tree trunk.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Outstanding!
June 27th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Whatt a nice look he's giving you.
June 27th, 2021  
Cathy
Very different from the woodpeckers in our area... nice one!
June 27th, 2021  
