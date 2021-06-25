Redheaded Woodpecker

My wife and I drove to a neighboring town to run some errands. While there we bought subs at a sub shop that we haven't had the chance to enjoy since the COVID outbreak. We took our subs to the community park and ate on a picnic table under a shelter. We were treated to the activities of at least two male Redheaded Woodpeckers as they played a game of tag and hide-and-go-seek with one another. As more people came into the area they started staying further away from us. Finally, this one landed at the top of a power pole. I was hoping to get him on a tree trunk.