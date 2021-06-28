Sign up
347 / 365
Sunflower
I saw a bunch of these for sale in a Giant Eagle market.
Thank you all for your gracious comments and favs of my hummingbird.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
1
0
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2526
photos
174
followers
171
following
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
28th June 2021 5:12pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Milanie
ace
Well composed
July 23rd, 2021
