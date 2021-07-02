Sign up
348 / 365
Bird's Eye View
Looking down on Coneflowers. These are two blossoms of the coneflowers our daughter bought for my wife last year. BoB
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
2525
photos
173
followers
170
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 16th, 2021
