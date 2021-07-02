Previous
Bird's Eye View by skipt07
Bird's Eye View

Looking down on Coneflowers. These are two blossoms of the coneflowers our daughter bought for my wife last year. BoB
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
July 16th, 2021  
