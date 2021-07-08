Sign up
349 / 365
Male Ruby-throated Hummingbird
This guy likes to sit on bare branches on the highest part of the tree or bush. BoB
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
2524
photos
173
followers
170
following
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Taffy
ace
Great capture!
July 10th, 2021
