360 / 365
Orchid
I bought this plant for my wife earlier this year. We are amazed at how long it is lasting and enjoying it every day!
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2535
photos
176
followers
170
following
98% complete
View this month »
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd August 2021 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
