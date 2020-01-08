Previous
“Snow people” by skr44aolcom
6 / 365

“Snow people”

Like the way the snow attaches to trees. Makes them look like snow people.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Ellen

@skr44aolcom
1% complete

Photo Details

