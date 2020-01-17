Previous
Mt Layette covered with snow by skr44aolcom
Mt Layette covered with snow

Sunny day, but was -10, not counting wind chill. The view is from top of Cannon MT ski area.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Ellen

@skr44aolcom
