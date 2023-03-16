Previous
When its storming out, you take what you can get. This chickadee came by the patio when I took a quick step outside between rain storms.
Milanie ace
Really like the simplicity
March 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
March 16th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely. Nice catchlight in the eye.
March 16th, 2023  
