Far from my best photo of this owl, but some days he is a challenge to find. I always take the shot though, because I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to just see him.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

slaabs

slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Milanie ace
Would love to get a shot of an owl!! That's awesome
March 23rd, 2023  
