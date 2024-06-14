Previous
baby red shoulder hawk by slaabs
baby red shoulder hawk

Not the best photo, but this baby hawk popped his head up long enough for me to snap a photo. The nest is not very near the path so this was taken at some distance.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
