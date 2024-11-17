Previous
Just lean into it by slaabs
Just lean into it

Not the prettiest birds, but the cormorants are fun to photograph. They have arrived for the winter.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
Barb ace
Great capture! I have only ever seen them perched on a platform out in a pond!
November 17th, 2024  
