Nothing to sing about by slaabs
Nothing to sing about

Usually the wren is singing away at the top of the volume scale, but on this day he was just sitting quietly on the branch.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
