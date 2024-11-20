Sign up
Previous
210 / 365
Nothing to sing about
Usually the wren is singing away at the top of the volume scale, but on this day he was just sitting quietly on the branch.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
836
photos
18
followers
12
following
View this month »
210
3
1
2024 - 365project
ILCE-6700
17th November 2024 11:06am
365project
