Part of the bathing process by slaabs
211 / 365

Part of the bathing process

This Mallard was flapping the water off his wings after taking a few dunks in the water.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
57% complete

Photo Details

