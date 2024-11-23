Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
Get out of the way!
Not the best technical shot, plus a cormorant photo bomb, but I still like it. I wasn't ready for the duck to take off, so it was a quick snap as it flew over me.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
0
0
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
838
photos
18
followers
12
following
58% complete
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Views
2
2024 - 365project
ILCE-6700
23rd November 2024 10:02am
Public
365project
