Get out of the way!
Get out of the way!

Not the best technical shot, plus a cormorant photo bomb, but I still like it. I wasn't ready for the duck to take off, so it was a quick snap as it flew over me.
23rd November 2024

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
