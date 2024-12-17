Previous
It's a lifer by slaabs
It's a lifer

Was excited to get my first photos of a hooded merganser.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
