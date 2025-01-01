Next
Unexpected Sighting by slaabs
Unexpected Sighting

I was visiting family in NY over the holidays. While out for a drive, we saw this Eagle in the trees on the shoreline of Lake Ontario. This was taken out the car window at some distance.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

slaabs

