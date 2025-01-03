Previous
Just another leaf by slaabs
3 / 365

Just another leaf

Found the Barred Owl laying (or perched) on top of bunch of vines, doing his impression of a leaf. Odd place to see him, but I was just glad to find him.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact