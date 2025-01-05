Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Soaking up the sun
This house finch was trying to soak up all the sun he could, as the cold temps rolled in.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
5th January 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
