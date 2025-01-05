Previous
Soaking up the sun by slaabs
Soaking up the sun

This house finch was trying to soak up all the sun he could, as the cold temps rolled in.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
