6 / 365
Waxwings
Always happy to have the Cedar Waxwings stop by.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
January 7th, 2025
