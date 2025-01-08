Sign up
Spit it out
Not sure if he didn't like the taste or if it was a shell, but snapped this photo as the cardinal spit out his seed (you can see it falling below the branch).
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
853
photos
18
followers
12
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2025 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th January 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
Barb
ace
Perfect timing!
January 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great shot
January 9th, 2025
