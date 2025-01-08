Previous
Spit it out
Spit it out

Not sure if he didn't like the taste or if it was a shell, but snapped this photo as the cardinal spit out his seed (you can see it falling below the branch).
Barb ace
Perfect timing!
January 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great shot
January 9th, 2025  
