Mr. & Mrs. by slaabs
15 / 365

Mr. & Mrs.

Male and Female Northern Shovelers out for a swim.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch in wonderful light!
January 17th, 2025  
