15 / 365
Mr. & Mrs.
Male and Female Northern Shovelers out for a swim.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Album
2025 - 365project
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch in wonderful light!
January 17th, 2025
