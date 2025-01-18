Sign up
18 / 365
Not 1, but 2
Eagles are not common around here so I was a bit surprised when I saw a white head and tail flying above. Then a second one flew in. Bonus, photo bombed by a pelican. I had to crop this since they were kind of high up.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
2025 - 365project
ILCE-6700
18th January 2025 2:08pm
Tags
365project
