Previous
It's frozen by slaabs
20 / 365

It's frozen

This Gold Finch is looking at me like I need to do something about the frozen water in the bird bath.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact