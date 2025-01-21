Previous
still trying by slaabs
21 / 365

still trying

I don't have a "great" photo of a Kestrel, something I keep trying for but that bird is not easy and I don't see them often. This photo took a lot of post enhancements to get it so the bird is recognizable.
21st January 2025

slaabs

