Morning moonlight by slaabs
24 / 365

Morning moonlight

It was a clear pre-dawn sky with the moonlight through trees. However, it appears my iphone and I saw things a bit differently. But since I didn't get out today, this is what I have for the daily photo.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

