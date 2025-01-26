Previous
Flying through the fog by slaabs
26 / 365

Flying through the fog

It was a foggy morning, but I caught this egret as he took off, headed for a sunnier destination.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
