Previous
Next
Fleeing with the berry by slaabs
34 / 365

Fleeing with the berry

The chickadee making a fast getaway with his snatched berry.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JENorton ace
Great capture!
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact