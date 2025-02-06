Previous
Another tenant by slaabs
Another tenant

Excited to see a screech owl checking out the house. I hope he stays this year. Last year he abandoned the place after a week or so.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
10% complete

