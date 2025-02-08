Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Bucket list bird
The American Kestrel has been on my bucket list for awhile. This is not the first time I've photographed one, but it is the first decent, unobstructed shot I have been able to get. (photo is cropped)
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Tags
365project
