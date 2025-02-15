Previous
Along the trail by slaabs
46 / 365

Along the trail

Saw this stump on my hike and thought it looked unique.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact