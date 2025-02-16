Previous
The majestic bird by slaabs
The majestic bird

I'm always amazed when I see an eagle, they just dominate the area and seemed to be unphased by anything going on around them. Out of the frame, to the right is a black bird squawking up a storm. The eagle is not impressed.
16th February 2025

