Previous
you got a little something... by slaabs
52 / 365

you got a little something...

If you look close, this titmouse has a piece of leftover seed or something on the end of his beak.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact