One of many by slaabs
59 / 365

One of many

The trees were covered with female redwing blackbirds tonight. This one was doing her own thing, away from the larger group.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
judith deacon
A lovely detailed image. FAVE
March 1st, 2025  
