How's this pose by slaabs
How's this pose

If he is going to pose, I can't pass up the shot. This bluebird spent some time on this wooden park sign, making several different poses before flying off.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
judith deacon
How very considerate of him! A lovely image.
March 2nd, 2025  
