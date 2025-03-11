Previous
Watching by slaabs
70 / 365

Watching

This hawk sat there watching me try to maneuver around, looking for an angle that was not shooting into the sun. I was not to successful and had to lighten the shadows afterwards.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
