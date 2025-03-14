Previous
Imposter! by slaabs
73 / 365

Imposter!

I guess this plant was imitating garlic, because its name is False garlic. 😀
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Barb ace
Very nice closeup!
March 14th, 2025  
