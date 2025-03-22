Previous
Morning serenade by slaabs
81 / 365

Morning serenade

This wren provided me with some walking tunes this morning.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
22% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Stunning capture!
March 23rd, 2025  
