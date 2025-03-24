Previous
Drifting off to sleep by slaabs
Drifting off to sleep

This guy had trouble keeping his eyes open. He's sitting guard by the nest box from yesterday's photo.
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
