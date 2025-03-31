Previous
Blue-grey gnatcatcher by slaabs
90 / 365

Blue-grey gnatcatcher

I was happy to get this shot. This guy was bouncing all over the place and I snapped this between jumps.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
24% complete

